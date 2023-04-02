EPL: Awoniyi May Feature Against Wolves

Nottingham Forest manager, Steve Cooper has revealed Taiwo Awoniyi could make his long-awaited return from injury against Wolverhampton Wanders on Saturday (today).

Awoniyi recently returned to full training after spending around three months on the sidelines due to a groin problem.

The Nigeria international copped the injury in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win against against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium in January.

“He (Awoniyi) is back now. He looks sharp. He definitely looks motivated and excited to be involved again,” Cooper told a press conference.

“We look forward to reintroducing him, whenever that may be.

“We obviously have to be careful with him, because he’s been out for a long while; we have to respect that. It’s just good to have him back on the training ground.”

Awoniyi has made 16 appearances for Forest with four goals to his name.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may…