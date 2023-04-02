Joshua Claims Unanimous Decision Win Over American Opponent

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways after edging American Jermaine Franklin by decision in London on Saturday.

It was Joshua’s first fight since losing his rematch with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk last year.

And after 11 rounds, Joshua emerged victorious with the judges scoring the fight 118-111, 117-111, and 117-111 in his favour.

The first round commenced with Joshua in the ascendency as he looked to work his left jab.

He started to open up slightly in the second round but blood came trickling from his nose after a series of neat jabs from Franklin.

The pair started to trade blows through the third period with Joshua struggling to push through the gears, and Franklin’s slick jab was proving a real weapon as the fight reached a cagey stage going into the fifth round.

A good right hand started the fifth but Joshua continued to struggle to make a significant breakthrough with Franklin certainly in the fight.

The American continued to…