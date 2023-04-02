Joshua Ready To Chase His Dream After Win Against Franklin

Anthony Joshua has vowed to fight on after recording his first victory since 2020 following his unanimous decision win over Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk in his last two fights surrendering his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles.

.

The boxer is now ready to start pushing for another world title fight after the win against Franklin.

“I’m going to keep on pushing and plugging away,” he said. “Maybe I could have let my hands go more [against Franklin]. Maybe this, maybe that,” Joshua was quoted by Sky Sports.



Read Also:Joshua Gets Career Back On Track With Unanimous Decision Win Over American Opponent

“That’s all the past now and all we can look forward to is what’s going to happen in the future. It’s just good to be back and getting the ball rolling. We’re climbing,

Joshua previously acknowledged he would have considered retiring had he lost to Franklin. But he promises his enthusiasm for the sport…