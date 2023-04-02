Leicester Sack Rodgers After Defeat At Crystal Palace

Super Eagles duo, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, will play under a new manager after Leicester City sacked Brendan Rodgers on Sunday.

The Foxes confirmed Rodgers’ sack in a statement released on their website.

The Foxes have had a torrid campaign which could see them relegate.

Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace subjected Leicester to their sixth defeat in the last seven games.

The result saw them drop into the relegation spot as they now occupy 19th position.

This has eventually led to the club owners to part company with the Northern Ireland coach.

“Leicester City Football Club has reached a mutual agreement with Brendan Rodgers that will see him leave the Club after four years as our Men’s First Team Manager,” the club stated.

“Brendan departs King Power Stadium as one of the most successful managers in the Club’s history, having guided us to our long-awaited first FA Cup triumph in 2021,…