Moses Thrilled To Be Back In Action After Lengthy Injury Layoff

Victor Moses is delighted to be back on the pitch again for his Russian club, Spartak Moscow after spending around seven months on the sidelines.

Moses make his long-awaited return in Spartak Moscow’s 0-0 draw against Akhmat Grozny on Saturday.

The 32-year-old’s last appearance for Spartak Moscow was against Ural on August 6, 2022.

The winger sustained an injury in the game which required surgery.

The Nigerian replaced Mikhail Ignatov in the 62nd minute.

Moses took to the social media to show his happiness after stepping on the pitch again.

“Difficult game today but a well earned point. On a personal note delighted to return to the team today after 7 months out. Thanks to everyone who’s supported me to get back on the pitch 🙏🏾,”he wrote on his Twitter handle.

He has scored two goals in five league appearances for Spartak Moscow this season.

