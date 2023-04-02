Napoli Can Cope Without Osimhen Vs AC Milan

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti believes his side can cope without Victor Osimhen in their Serie A clash against holders AC Milan.

The Partenopei will confront AC Milan at the Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday (today) looking to continue their impressive run of form.

Osimhen returned from international duty with a muscular injury that is expected to keep him out for two weeks.

“Obviously, Osimhen’s absence does weigh on us, there’s no point beating around the bush,” said Spalletti in his press conference.

“However, when Victor has been out this season, the team was able to get by pretty well. Everyone gives something more and the difference is also made by players like Cholito Simeone, who knows what he’s doing, knows you have to play with the head as well as the feet in this sport.

“When someone is intelligent, he can achieve important results even with only small…