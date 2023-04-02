NPFL: Insurance Hold Plateau, Extend Unbeaten Run; 3SC Beat Kwara United Away

Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten streak to 12 games after they held their hosts Plateau United to a 1-1 draw at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday.

The game was watched by Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro.

After a long period of dominance, Plateau United took the lead through Izuchukwu Chimezie on 43 minutes.

Insurance fought their way back with Echeta Deputy netting the equaliser 18 minutes from time.

In Uyo, Akwa United kept pressure on Insurance with a 1-0 win against Enyimba.

Read Also: Osimhen Would Fit Into Any Top Team In The World —Ex-Milan President, Berlusconi

Uche Collins nodded home James Ajako’s cross from a corner-kick 13 minutes for the only goal of the game..

Shooting Stars recorded the only away win of the day, courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Kwara United at the Ondo State Sports Complex.

Joshua Akpan fired home the decisive goal four minutes into stoppage time.

Bayelsa United recorded the biggest win thrashing Abia Warriors 5-1.

FULL…