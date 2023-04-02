Former Italian Prime Minister and ex-AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has said Victor Osimhen would fit into any top team in the world.

Osimhen has been instrumental to Napoli’s push for a first Serie A title since the 1989-1990 season.

The Super Eagles striker, currently on 21 goals, leads the top scoring chart.

His form has attracted interest from some of Europe’s top clubs among which include Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

And speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash between Napoli and Milan, Berlusconi said he is particularly impressed by the mercurial talents of Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen, who have 47 goal contributions between them in Serie A so far this season.

However, the 86-year-old expresses his disappointment that Osimhen will not feature against Milan due to injury.

Osimhen picked up the injury while during the international break with the Super Eagles in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau.

“Players like Kvaratskhelia or Osimhen…