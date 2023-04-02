Real Madrid Laud Benzema After Hattrick Against Valladolid

Laliga outfit, Real Madrid have saluted their striker Karim Benzema following his hattrick in the 6-0 league win over Real Valladolid on Sunday, April 2 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo scored first in the 22nd minute of the game.

Karim Benzema scored in the 29th, 32nd and 36th minute to complete his hattrick as the first half ended 4-0.

Goals from Marco Asensio and Lucas Vasquez in the second half gave Los Blancos (the whites) a 6-0 win.

Real Madrid took to Twitter to salute last year’s Ballon d’Or winner.

” 7 minutes. 3 goals ROIS @ Benzema,” thy wrote

Benzema has a total of 14 goals and three assists in 17 Laliga games this season.

Real Madrid are second on the Laliga table with 59 points after 27 matches.

Up next for Real Madrid is a Copa del Rey semi-final second leg fixture against Barcelona on Wednesday, April 5 at Camp Nou.

