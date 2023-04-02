Simon In Action In Nantes’ Loss To Reims

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses was in action as Nantes lost 3-0 to Reims in today’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 24 appearance, has netted five goals and bagged three assists this ongoing season.

Reimes opened the scoring in the 38th minute through Alexis Flips before grabbing his brace in the 39th minute with a brilliant goal.

The visitors took the game beyond the reach of Nantes as Marshall Munetsi netted in the 58th minute.

Simon was later substituted in the 68th minute for Ignatius Kpene Ganago.

The defeat means Nantes sit 14th on 30 points while Reims sit 7th on 46 points.

