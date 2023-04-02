Ten Hag Provides Update On Injured Rashford

Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag says that England forward Marcus Rashford could feature in the Red Devils Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Sunday, April 2 at St James Park

Rashford didn’t play in England’s Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Italy and Ukraine during the international break due to injury.

Speaking in the pre-match conference, Ten Hag appeared optimistic that Rashford could be in action against Newcastle United.

“I have good hope,” Manutd.com quoted Ten Hag as saying

“He had to do some individual training and today, he joined in the group. I think we have one more day so I have good hope he’s available. I think so.

“I’ve seen him back this week and he showed a lot of energy, a lot of motivation, so this training, as the whole team, was a really good session with a lot of spirit, especially also with Marcus.”

Rashford has a tally of 14 goals and three assists in 26 Premier League appearances this season.

