We’re Looking Forward To A Big Test Against Newcastle —Man United Boss, Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has described Sunday’s Premier League clash away to Newcastle as a big test for his side.

This is the third meeting between United and Newcastle this season.

At Old Trafford, United were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Newcastle before securing a 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The Red Devils will hope to keep their push for a top four finish intact as they occupy third spot on 50 points on the log and Newcastle United are fifth with 47 points.

And speaking before Sunday’s fixture, Ten Hag admitted his players must be at their best to get a positive result at St. James’ Park.

“It is and we are looking forward to a big test and big challenges and it is a very good team, a very good manager,” Ten Hag was quoted on United’s website.

“Their way of play is really structured, so we have to play our best football, we know that.

“Christian Erikssen is back on the pitch, not yet in the team training but I expect…