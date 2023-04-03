CAF Team Inspects Nigeria’s Stadia Facilities

Inspectors appointed by CAF were in Nigeria at the weekend to inspect stadiums and related facilities the country has put forward in a joint bid with Benin Republic to host the 35th AFCON in 2025.

This was disclosed on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) verified Twitter handle.

The stadia that were evaluated by the CAF team are the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja; Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo and Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Others are Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos; Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City and; Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

The team inspected the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Friday on Saturday they visited the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos while they were at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba and the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin on Sunday.

The inspectors will also check out the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto Novo in Benin Republic as part of their rounds for the joint bid between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Nigeria hosted and won the 1980 AFCON and…