Chelsea Players Shocked By Potter’s Sacking

Chelsea players were blindsided by Sunday night’s dismissal of manager Graham Potter.

Potter was axed after Saturday’s defeat at home to Aston Villa.

The Telegraph says the players were caught unawares, they found out via the statement before calling their respective agents in a state of shock.

Chelsea’s sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley were the driving forces behind the decision to part ways with Potter, with co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital supportive of the decision.

No immediate replacement is lined up, with Stewart and Winstanley now conducting the process to appoint the next manager.

For now, Bruno Saltor will take charge on a caretaker basis. The former Brighton defender had been part of Potter’s staff.

