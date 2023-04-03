Chelsea vs Liverpool: Klopp To Make Changes After Heavy Defeat To Man City

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp stated that he is going to make changes to the starting XI that suffered a heavy defeat against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Reds are billed to play Chelsea on Tuesday night’s Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool will travel to the nation’s capital for the rescheduled match that was initially planned to be played in September.

In their most recent match, Liverpool lost to Manchester City 4-1 while playing without some of their important players. At the match at the Etihad Stadium, Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, and Naby Keita were all notably absent.

Diaz and Thiago’s medical layoffs, according to Klopp, have not yet prepared them for selection. The German added that adjustments would be necessary following the fast turnaround from Saturday’s match against Man City.

“Games like this have an impact, you might lose even more confidence but the desire to show a reaction is there as well,” said Klopp in his press conference…