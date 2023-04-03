Everton Vs Tottenham – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Everton vs Tottenham – Everton enter this game off of a 2-2 stalemate with Chelsea in the Premier League.

Everton had 31% of the game’s possession, and two of their 12 attempts on goal were successful. Abdoulaye Doucouré (69′) and Ellis Simms (89′) scored goals for Everton.

Chelsea, on the other hand, made 20 attempts on goal, with two of them being successful. Chelsea got goals from Joo Felix (52′) and Kai Havertz (76′).

Everton under Sean Dyche have scored six goals in their previous six games. In comparison, there have been 10 goals scored against them during that period.

Before this game, Everton had lost all four of their league matches against Tottenham Hotspur. Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton drew 3-3 in the Premier League matchup before this one.

Tottenham Hotspur had 50% of the…