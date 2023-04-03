Klopp Not Afraid Of Being Sacked By Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed he is not afraid of being sacked by the club.

Within the space of several hours on Sunday, both Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter lost their jobs at Leicester City and Chelsea respectively, with the former leaving by “mutual agreement” while Potter was given the boot.

Potter became the 12th Premier League coach to leave his role in the current campaign, with Tottenham Hotspur also parting ways with Antonio Conte during the international break.

Read Also: Rooney Tips Arsenal To Win Premier League Title

“I’m not afraid [of the sack], no. There’s no need for being afraid, I need to deliver. I am not here as a mural on house walls, I am here to deliver,” Klopp said during his pre-game press conference.

“I’m aware of the fact that I am sitting here because of the past, not because of what we did this season. We have smart owners – they know about the situation. If this was my first season, it would be slightly…