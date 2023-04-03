Mancini Backs Napoli To Overcome Milan In UCL Quarter-finals

Italy coach, Roberto Mancini believes that Napoli could overcome AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League despite losing to the Rossoneri 4-0 on Sunday.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen didn’t feature in the encounter for Napoli due to injury.

A brace from Rafael Leao and a goal apiece from Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saalemaekers gave AC Milan the huge win.

But Mancini is of the view that Milan’s win over Napoli doesn’t give them an advantage in their Champions League fixture.

“I think the Champions League is different even if Milan played a great game and deserved to win,” La Gazzetta dello Sport quoted Mancini as saying

“After all Napoli could not win all games.”

Napoli have 71 points from 28 Serie A games and they are first position in the division.

The Partenopei will play AC Milan in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, April 12 at the San Siro Stadium.

