Moffi On Target As Nice Hold Angers

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi was at his best mettle as he netted a goal in Nice’s 1-1 draw against Angers in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

However, Angers leveled parity in the 15th minute through Ibrahima Niane, to the delight of the home supporters.

He could have netted a brace in the 34th minute but his low shot hit the cross bar.

The Nigerian international, who has always been at his best, put Nice ahead in the 4th minute with a brilliant goal.

All efforts for both teams to pick the maximum points proved abortive as the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The draw means, Nice sit 8 on 45 points while Angers sit bottom on 11 points in the league standing.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.