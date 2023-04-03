Napoli Captain Di Lorenzo Laments ‘Ugly Defeat’ To AC Milan

Napoli captain, Giovanni di Lorenzo has lamented the Partenopei’s defeat to AC Milan on Sunday.

Napoli were without Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen and they lost 4-0 to the Rossoneri.

A brace from Rafael Leao and additional strikes from Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saalemaekers sealed the victory for the visiting team.

Di Lorenzo expressed disappointment with the game’s result.

“It’s disappointing, especially because we were playing at home and we’re feeling down, but we’re also fully aware that we can bounce straight back,”Napoli.it quoted Di Lorenzo as saying

“We’re a united team and we’re also aware of our potential. We need to look ahead with our heads held high, knowing that we have important and decisive games coming up.

“We have such a big lead in the league , but we certainly didn’t underestimate our opponents. You have to give your all in every game and…