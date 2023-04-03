Onuachu Fails To Score Again As Southampton Lose At West Ham

Paul Onuachu’s goals drought since coming to the Premier League continues as bottom club Southampton lost 1-0 to West Ham on Sunday.

Onuachu has now failed to score in seven Premier League games for relegation threatened Saints.

The former Genk striker came off the bench to replace Theo Walcott in the 72nd minute, but could not help his side get anything from the game.

His Nigerian teammate Joe Aribo, whose last league action was in February 11, was an unused substitute against the Hammers.

David Moyes’ men took the lead on 25 minutes as Thilo Kehrer sent the ball into the box where Nayef Aguerd rose highest to head home the opener.

Southampton have failed to win their last four games, drawing two and losing two.

They are in 20th spot on 23 points in the league table and are three points from safety.

