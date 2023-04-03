Osimhen Would Have Struggled Against AC Milan

Former Italy manager, Arigo Sacchi claimed that ‘even Victor Osimhen would have struggled’ in what he described as a ‘soft’ performance from Napoli in the 4-0 defeat to AC Milan.

Osimhen missed the game due to a muscle injury he sustained on international duty.

Rafael Leao (brace), Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saelemaekers were on target for AC Milan in the game.

“Napoli lost because they lost those principles and values ​​which, until now, had amazed everyone. Meanwhile Milan showed that the team, when it works, is always a winner,”Sacchi wrote in his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport,

“Here is the difference between the two teams: Napoli, leading the championship, has so far played football with great movement, great intensity and great speed. Against the Rossoneri these qualities were not seen.

“Spalletti’s boys started off at a slow pace, too slow. And so, by not putting their…