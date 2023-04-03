Ronaldo Sacks Pacheta After Valladolid’s 6-0 Loss To Real Madrid

Brazilian legend and President of Real Valladolid, Ronaldo de Lima has dismissed Jose ‘Pacheta’ Rojo as manager following their 6-0 league defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday, April 2 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo scored the first goal in the 22nd minute of the game.

Karim Benzema scored in the 29th, 32nd and 36th minute to get his hattrick.

Strikes from Marco Asensio and Lucas Vasquez in the second half gave Los Blancos (the whites) a 6-0 scoreline.

This further worsened Pacheta’s woes at the club as they have only one win in their last seven games.

Pacheta’s dismissal was announced in an official statement on realvalladolid.es.

Pacheta took charge of Valladolid last season earning them promotion to Laliga after getting to the second spot in the Segunda division

Valladolid are down in 16th place on the Laliga table this season with 28 points from 27 matches.

They play Real Mallorca next on Sunday, April 9 at the Jose Zorilla Stadium.

