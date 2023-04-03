Rooney Tips Arsenal Favourite To Win Premier League Title

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney, says Arsenal has what it takes to win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City.

Rooney also predicted the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool to finish in the Premier League top four this season.

“The title race? Nothing would surprise me from Manchester City,” Rooney told The Times.

“They could put together an incredible run and still win it, but you’ve to say Arsenal are favourites. I don’t see a collapse from them.”

Rooney continued: “The top four? A few weeks ago, there looked like a possibility Manchester United could challenge for the Premier League title.

“I am sure they [Man United] will finish in the top four.

“So Manchester United will be there, but I’ve a suspicion that Liverpool might sneak into it.

“They are capable of going on a run. I see Newcastle [United], despite the great job Eddie [Howe] has done, falling just a little short.”

Copyright © 2022…