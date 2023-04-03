Rudiger Doubtful For Barca- Real Madrid  El Clasico Over Injury

Real Madrid and Germany centre-back, Antonio Rudiger, is a doubt for the upcoming Copa del Rey clash between Los Blancos [The Whites] and Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday, April 6.

Due to knee soreness, the Germany international was omitted from the Real Madrid squad for the match against Real Valladolid, further raising concerns about his readiness for the Copa Del Rey semifinal clash with Barcelona.

According to a report on Barcauniversal. com, Rudiger’s knee injury is not as terrible as first thought. The German, who has distinguished himself in the Real Madrid defence this year, will have ultrasonic testing tomorrow to ascertain the severity of his injury.

Rudiger has been one of the standout players for Real Madrid this season despite their weak defence, largely because of his leadership qualities. However, his anticipated absence might provide Barcelona with a lift as they deal with their share of injuries.

The services of Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, and Andreas…