1xBet Presents The Spanish Cup

History

This season, the Clasico consists of five series, and Barcelona is ahead of Madrid in the number of victories. The Catalans were stronger in the Super Cup (3-1), La Liga (2-1), and in the Spanish Cup first leg (1-0). In the last cup match, Barcelona had an excellent result (an away win), but it was rather bland.

Real immediately identified who was the boss and even scored quickly, but Benzema’s goal was cancelled due to offside. Then came the antics of Vinicius, who constantly demanded more support from fans and laughed at the yellow card. In the end, Barça settled down: Ferran brought Kessié to the goal, Courtois managed the first shot, but Blaugranes helped Militao, who sent the ball into his own goal. As a result, Barça defeated the Meringues away for the first time in the last 4 years and moved the next stage of the showdown to Catalonia’s…