CAF Invites Ezeji For Champions League, Confed Cup Quarter-finals Draw

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has invited former Nigeria international Victor Ezeji for Wednesday’s Champions League and Confederations Cup quarter finals draw in Cairo, Egypt.

Ezeji confirmed his invitation on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old also disclosed that he was already on his way to Egypt for the draws.

“By His grace I got a special invite from CAF for the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup quarter finals draw tomorrow 5th April 2023 in Cairo Egypt. Already at the Business lounge. God be praised.”

Ezeji was a member of the Enyimba squad that won the 2003 CAF Champions League, the first-ever Nigerian club to achieve the feat.

He had three caps for the Super Eagles, scoring two goals.

Some of the clubs he featured for during his career are Eagle Cement, Sharks, Dolphins, Sunshine Stars, Heartland and Club Africain of Tunisia.

Rivers United are the only team from Nigeria still in CAF competition.

They will know their…