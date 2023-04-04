Casillas Predicts Real Madrid vs Napoli UCL Final

Legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas has predicted a Real Madrid vs Napoli Champions League final.

Casillas stated this while completing his analysis on DAZN (referenced by Sport).

Madrid must find their way past Chelsea in the quarter-finals, then deal with one of Bayern Munich or Manchester City in the semis.

Meanwhile Serie A runaway leaders Napoli face Milan, with the winner going on to play Benfica or Inter in the semi-final.

Los Blancos look too far behind to overhaul Barcelona, while Napoli hold a 16-point advantage over Lazio in second place.

Napoli will be competing in a first-ever Champions League quarter-final appearance.
Madrid will be hoping to push for a 15th Champions League title after landing their 14th last season.

