Chelsea To Interview Five Candidates For Head Coach Position

Chelsea are reportedly hoping to speak with at least five managers as they search for Graham Potter’s successor.

Potter was dismissed on Sunday following the Blues 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

The Englishman was in charge at Chelsea for just seven months.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Bruno Saltor has been placed in interim charge for the time being, as the powers-that-be search high and low for Potter’s replacement.

Former Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly the overwhelming favourites to replace Potter.

Luis Enrique, a former Barcelona and Spain manager and erstwhile Tottenham Hotspur boss, Mauricio Pochettino are also in the running for the post.

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti and Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner are the candidates.

