Dennis Bags Assist As Forest Lose To Leeds United

Emmanuel Dennis bagged an assist which was not enough as Nottingham Forest lost 2-1 away to Leeds United in Tuesday’s Premier League game.

Dennis set up Forest goal in the 12th minute which was not enough.

Taiwo Awoniyi who recently came back from injury was brought on in the 56th minute.

At King Power stadium Wilfred Ndidi was in action while Kelechi Iheanacho was benched as Leicester lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa.

The defeat leaves Leicester in the 19th position in the league standings.

