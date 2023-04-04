FIFA Withdraws Peru’s Hosting Rights Of 2023 U-17 World Cup

World football governing body, FIFA, has withdrawn Peru’s hosting rights to the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

FIFA made the announcement in a statement released on their website on Monday.

The football body explained that the decision was reached after Peru’s inability to fulfil its commitments to completing the infrastructure required to stage the tournament.

“FIFA has regretfully withdrawn Peru’s hosting rights to the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 following extensive discussions between FIFA and the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF).

“The tournament remains scheduled to take place from 10 November to 2 December 2023, but the Bureau of the FIFA Council will now designate a new host in due course.

“The move was made given the inability of the host country to fulfil its commitments to completing the infrastructure required to stage the tournament.

“Despite a very positive working relationship…