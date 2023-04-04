Fulham Forward Mitrovic Banned For Eight Games

Fulham striker, Aleksandr Mitrovic has been banned for eight matches after he pushed a referee during the Cottagers 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester United.

According to Evening Standard, the Football Association (FA) extended the initial three-match ban handed out to the Serbia international.

Fulham coach Marco Silva also received a red card and a subsequent two-match ban.

Mitrovic joined Fulham from Premier League outfit Newcastle United in 2018.

Mitrovich has racked up 11 goals and two assists in 21 Premier League appearances this season.

Fulham are 10th position in the Premier League table with 39 points from 28 matches.

The London club face West Ham next on Saturday, April 8 at Craven Cottage.

