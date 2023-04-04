I Was In Shocked After Scoring Against Spurs

Everton defender Michael Keane has expressed shock following his goal in the Toffees 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in Monday, April 3 at Goodison Park.

Harry Kane’s penalty put Tottenham a goal up in the 68th minute and Keane levelled the scores for Everton in the 90th minute with a long range effort.

In an interview with Sky Sports as quoted by the Athletic, Keane admitted conceding the penalty to Tottenham increased his motivation.

“After I gave the penalty, I was buzzing to be able to make up for it especially because I felt the team fought really well being a man down,” Keane said

“I saw a space open up in the middle of the pitch and I thought go on then and have a go and to be honest with you, I didn’t feel it come off my foot because it was that sweet. I was in shock afterwards because I couldn’t believe it happened.”

Keane has a tally of one goal and one assist in six Premier League matches this term.

Everton have acquired 27 points from 29 Premier…