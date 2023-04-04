Lewandowski Is More Physical Than Benzema -Xavi

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez says that Blaugrana striker Robert Lewandowski is more physical than Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as the two sides prepare for their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg encounter on Wednesday, April 5 at Camp Nou.

The Catalans defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg on March 2 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Xavi highlighted the differences between the duo when asked about the strikers in the pre-match conference.

“I think Robert Lewandowski understands our positional game well,” FC Barcelona.com quoted Xavi as saying

Benzema appears everywhere and has so much talent. Robert is perhaps more physical. Benzema is a touch better in his physical play.”

Lewandowski is the current topscorer in Laliga with 17 goals and six assists in 23 matches while Benzema has a haul of 14 goals and three assists in 17 games.

Barcelona are in first place on the Laliga table with a total of 71 points from 27 matches and Real Madrid are placed second with 59…