Napoli To Provide Update On Osimhen’s Injury Friday

Victor Osimhen underwent treatment on Tuesday (today) at Napoli’s training centre in Castel Volturno, the Partenopei have announced.

Osimhen missed Napoli’s 4-0 defeat to AC Milan last weekend after suffering a muscle injury on international duty with Nigeria.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Friday will be a key date to know whether he will be able to face Milan in the UEFA Champions League next week.

Luciano Spalletti’s side will face Leece in a Serie A clash on Friday and the forward is already ruled out of the game.

Osimhen remains a doubt for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at San Siro on April 12

Napoli’s correspondent Massimo Ugolini maintains that the Partenopei will ‘need a miracle’ to have the striker back against the Rossoneri at San Siro.

