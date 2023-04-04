Onyeka Ruled Out Of Brentford Vs Manchester United Clash

Frank Onyeka will play no part in Brentford’ Premier League clash against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Onyeka was not included in the Bees matchday squad for the 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

It has now been revealed that the defensive midfielder picked up a knock while on international duty with Nigeria last week.

The 25-year-old was in action for 90 minutes in Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory against Guinea-Bissau at the September 24 Stadium, Bissau.

“Frank has a minor, minor injury,” Brentford manager, Thomas Frank said ahead of the trip of the Theatre of Dreams.

Onyeka has battled to stay on his feet this season.

He suffered an injury in December 2022, and only returned at the beginning of March.

