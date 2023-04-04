Petralon Energy Ltd Becomes Official Partner

Petralon Energy Limited, a Nigerian upstream energy company has been named the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race official CSR partner.

Disclosing this Tuesday in Lagos, Dare Esan, the Okpekpe Race Media Director says Petralon Energy Limited is the latest in the growing list of companies that have identified with the first road running event in Nigeria nay West Africa to officially get World Athletics’ authentication as a world-class race.

“Petralon Energy Limited will be the official CSR partner of the race and this is a confirmation of the growing profile of the pacesetting road race in Nigeria,” said Esan.

“The company will be using the sponsorship of the race as a Corporate Social Responsibility tool_ as well as empowering the Ora Community in Owan Local Government Area in Edo State on the race day.”

Esan revealed Petralon Energy Limited will also offer prize money to the first three Ora…