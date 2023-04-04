Sack Inzaghi Now –Cassano Tells Inter Milan

Former Italy striker Antonio Cassano has reiterated that Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi should be sacked.

Cassano was reacting to Saturday’s defeat to Fiorentina.

Ahead of the Coppa Italia semifinal against Juventus on Tuesday, Cassano barked: “It’s a disaster, disaster, disaster, a total disaster.”

“It’s true that Inter didn’t deserve to lose given the chances that they created, but in terms of looking like a team who actually had a plan, Fiorentina looked like the more organized team from start to finish.

“I’ve been saying it for a long time now,” Cassano said of Inzaghi, “if the team are to take the next step, this coach has to be sacked.”

“I don’t know when it will happen, right now we’re all waiting to see what happens in the Champions League, but right now he’s not a coach with a long life in Milan.’

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…