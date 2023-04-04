Why Messi Plays Better For Argentina Than PSG

Former Barcelona striker, Thierry Henry, has revealed that Lionel Messi plays better for his national team Argentina than club side Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Albiceleste last December, has faced harsh criticism from PSG fans, particularly this season, because of the club’s poor performance.

The 35-year-old, whose contract with PSG will expire at the end of the season, was also recently booed by his own fans during their 1-0 defeat to Lyon in the French Ligue 1.

Despite scoring 18 goals and registering 17 assists for PSG across all competitions this season, Messi’s effort doesn’t seem to be appreciated enough.

However, Henry believes Messi plays better for Argentina because he is the boss of the team, whereas the reverse is the case at PSG.

“It is not easy to lead the orchestra with three conductors. In Argentina, he is the boss,” Henry tells RMC Sport.

“You see how the players look at him. They could die for him. When Leo…