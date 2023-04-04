Xavi Looks To Achieve Rare Feat Against Real Madrid 

FC Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, is on the cusp of leading the Blaugrana back to the Copa del Rey final, replicating a feat that was last accomplished more than ten years ago when Pep Guardiola was in the dugout.

Barcelona, the 2021 champion who lost to Real Madrid in the Round of 16, can advance to the final with just a draw against Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Victory would mark Barca’s fourth consecutive win over Real Madrid – the first time since Guardiola’s run of five straight victories from 2008 to 2010.

According to AP News, in one season, the Catalan side has never beaten Real Madrid four times in a row. Barcelona defeated Madrid four times in 1982–1983, but not in successive games.

Barcelona’s season-opening “Clasico” ended in a 3-1 loss to Madrid in Laliga, but since then, they have defeated Madrid 3-1 in the Super Cup final, 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa semifinal,…