‘At Rivers United, We’re Proud Of Our CAFCC Exploit’

Super Eagles and Rivers United left-back, Ebube Duru, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Pride of Rivers are proud of their performance in the 2023 Total CAF Confederation Cup competition.

The Nigerian Champions reached the knockout stages of the CAF second-tier club competition despite losing their last Group B match away to Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast last weekend.

Mofosse Karidioula’s second-minute strike proved enough for the former CAF Champions League winners to cruise to the Group B summit with 13 points, leaving the Nigerian champions in the second spot with 10 points.

Duru reckons that his team fought a good battle to keep their heads up in the championship, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in five years by any Nigerian club.

The wing-back believes that it was a huge performance by Stanley Eguma’s side, moreso as they have salvaged a measure of respect for…