Blame Players, Not Potter For Chelse Poor Results –Ikpeba

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Ikpeba has revealed that Chelsea players and not Graham Potter was the major problem behind the team’s poor run of results in the Premier League.

The Atlanta Olympic gold medalist made this known on Monday Night Football broadcast on SuperSport, where he stated that Chelsea’s hierarchy should have continued with Potter until the end of the season.

Potter was sacked as Chelsea manager on Sunday night after the team’s Premier League 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Ikpeba also blamed Potter for using striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang regularly in his team.

“It’s unfortunate [that Graham Potter was sacked]. In football, it is about results. When you look at the timelines, the statistics from when he [Potter] took over, you cannot argue that the players are not doing enough,” Ikpeba said.

“The truth of the matter is that I don’t know why he doesn’t have faith in Aubameyang. You can’t win games without strikers….