Eating Food Prepared By Chelsea’s Cook Affects My

Kai Havertz has blamed food prepared by Chelsea’s cook for his under-performance in recent games.

The German international made this known in a chat with Ehrenpflaum, where he said he prefers taking an unusual diet of candy and fizzy drinks instead.

Havertz explained that it did not work for him when he tried to change his dietary habits to include healthier items.

The German forward said he performs in his best after drinking the likes of Fanta and Coke and eating sweets.

“We had a cook in London at the beginning, who came every day and cooked for us,” he told Ehrenpflaume.

“And I have to say, I did not feel good at all. This had the complete opposite effect on me.

“You probably noticed [on Saturday], I drink coke after the game, and I need sweets and stuff, because that gives me strength and energy.

“At half-time, I get gummy bears, Skittles or something.”

