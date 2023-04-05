EPL: Chelsea Vs Liverpool End In Stalemate

Chelsea began life after Graham Potter’s dismissal with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Liverpool in Tuesday’s Premier League game.

Bruno Saltor’s first game as interim boss saw the Blues create but waste several glorious chances, with Jurgen Klopp’s rotated Reds perhaps thankful to return to Merseyside with a point.

Neither side could find the net and the game ended goalless.

Chelsea and Liverpool have now played out four goalless draws in a row inside 90 minutes, with this latest battle definitely the worst in terms of general quality.

The draw means, Chelsea remain mired in 11th, while Liverpool remain eighth but have been leapfrogged by Aston Villa following their win at Leicester.

