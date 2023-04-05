Falcons Friendly: Oparanozie Arrives Camp

Desire Oparanozie is the latest player to arrive the Super Falcons camp in Antalya, Turkey, ahead of their friendly games against debutant Haiti and 2023 World Cup co-host New Zealand.

Oparanozie’s arrival was announced on the Super Falcons’ Twitter handle.

This brings the number of players currently in camp for the double-header games to 20.

It was also stated that five more players are still being expected.

“Desire Oparanozie joined us before lunch time in Antalya. We are now 20 in camp. Still expected are US based quartet – Ifeoma Onumonu, Michelle Alozie, Jennifer Onyi Echegini, Uchenna Kanu and Osinachi Ohale.”

Oparanozie is making a return to the Falcons after being left out of the squad to last year’s women’s AFCON In Morocco.

Among the players who arrived on Wednesday morning are Tosin Demehin, Rofiat Imuran, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Ashleigh Plumptre, Gift Monday, Asisat Oshoala, Ngozi Okobi, Toni Payne, Christy Uchiebe and Rasheedat Ajibade.

Meanwhile, the…