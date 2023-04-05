Hoddle Urges Chelsea To Sign Osimhen Ahead Of Manchester United

Former Chelsea manager, Glenn Hoddle has advised the Blues to bring Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The West London club have struggled in front of goals this season, scoring just 26 goals in 26 Premier League games.

Chelsea need for a potent striker came to the fore once again after they squandered a number clear cut opportunities in the 0-0 draw against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The Blues are among the front runners to secure the signature of Osimhen from Napoli this summer.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are the two other clubs interested in the Nigeria international.

Hoddle as however urged his former club to act fast and sign the 24-year-old.

. “Without a doubt, he (Osimhen) is number one, but there are a few clubs after him. But if you put him in a Chelsea shirt, he will score a load of goals,” Hoddle said on Premier League productions.

You need someone who…