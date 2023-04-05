IMC Hammer Falls On Remo Stars Over Assault On Referee

Remo Stars have been docked three points and three goals amongst other sanctions imposed on the club by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) for the assault on match Referee Ndubuisi Ukah and subsequent disruption of the MatchDay 12 fixture of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) against Gombe United.

The match of Sunday, April 2 was concluded the next day after the Referee was assaulted in the dressing room at halftime as a result of Remo Stars failure to provide adequate security for the match Officials.

The IMC in a Summary Jurisdiction notice signed by Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations said the sanctions followed review of findings of the official match report.

In the charge, Remo Stars was found in breach of Rules B8.21, B13.21, C11 and B13.52.

For breach of Rule B8.21 which is failure to adequately secure match Officials before, during and after the match leading to the assault on one of them, the club was fined ₦500,000 and also directed to pay ₦250,000 to…