Lampard Set To Return As Chelsea Manager

Struggling Chelsea are working on a deal to appoint club legend Frank Lampard as their new head coach on an interim basis until the end of the season, the Telegraph reports.

The Blues are close to an agreement which would see Lampard — who was at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to watch Chelsea draw 0-0 with Liverpool — return two years after leaving.

Talks between Chelsea and Lampard accelerated on Wednesday afternoon, and the club believe Lampard is ready to help the side while they work through their permanent options.

Lampard could even return in time to take charge of Chelsea’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday ahead of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid next week.

Appointing Lampard as a more experienced caretaker than acting head coach Bruno Saltor would give Chelsea greater breathing space and also allow for the possibility of the next permanent head coach taking over in the summer.

