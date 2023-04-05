Leicester City Interim Boss, Sadler Rues Defeat To Aston Villa

Leicester City caretaker coach, Adam Sadler has expressed disappointment following the Foxes 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sadler took charge of the team for the first time following Brendan Rodgers’s dismissal last weekend.

Ollie Watkins scored the first goal of the game for Aston Villa in the 24th minute.

Harvey Barnes equalised for Leicester 11 minutes later, while Bertrand Traore scored the winner for Villa in the 87th minute..

Sadler told LCFC that he was disappointed not to get a point from the encounter.

“In terms of the result of course we’re deeply disappointed,” Sadler said

“We’d set up with a plan and idea to try and contain Aston Villa. Having gone behind in the game I was pleased with the response of the players to stay positive and on the front foot and try and make sure we clawed ourselves back in the game with a fantastic…