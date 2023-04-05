Nantes Beat Lyon To Qualify For Back-to-back Final

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon was an unused substitute as Nantes beat Lyon 1-0 to qualify for this year’s French Cup final, Completesports.com reports.

Nantes also featured in last season’s final where they edged OGC Nice 1-0 to land their fourth French Cup title.

Heading into the semi-final clash with Lyon, Nantes had failed to win any of their last four games (two defeats and two draws).

A 57th minute goal by Ludovic Blas against Lyon was enough to seal the final ticket for Simon and his teammates.

The second semi-final which will come up on Thursday, April 6, will see Ligue 2 club Annecy take on Toulouse.

Meanwhile, this year’s French Cup final will be played on Saturday, April 28.

